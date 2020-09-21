COPPERBELT UPND WELCOMES PRIVATISATION COMMISSION OF ENQUIRY

By Elisha Matambo (UPND Copperbelt Provincial Chairman)

As UPND Copperbelt Province, we wish to echo President Hakainde Hichilema’s views that he is ready to face the privatisation Commission of Enquiry which the PF and Mr Edgar Lungu have been singing from treetops.

If they were really genuinely seeking at how the privatisation process was carried out by the Movement for Multiparty Democracy more than 25 years ago, they would have simply looked among government records and would find that the document on how the MMD privatised public companies. They would have simply made it public to the general public than this unnecessary noise they are making.

But because President Edgar Lungu and the PF have ulterior motives of targeting at a political opponent, and also divert attention from a collapsed economy that they have run down to one of the worst performing economies in the whole world, they are screaming for a Commission of enquiry. Well bring it on!

However, the Commission of Enquiry will not be selective. All 270 public companies that were privatised by the MMD must be scrutinised and all proceeds recorded. Cold Storage Board which President Edgar Lungu was a major negotiator and beneficiary must be thoroughly investigated.

Inorder to be fair to the principle of institutional accountability, the Commission of Enquiry must extend its terms of reference to the following;

1) Scandalous overpriced purchase of 42 second hand Fire Tenders at $1 million each which Mr Lungu publicly defended

2) The procurement of Ambulances at $288,000 each

3) The overpriced construction of the Lusaka Ndola duel carriageway

4) The full publication of successive FIC reports on corruption, money laundering and possible sponsoring of terrorist cells outside Zambia’s borders using public resources.

5) The exorbitant procurement of the Gulfstream private Jet.

6) Institutionalized ethnicity in government employment at senior and middle staff level

7) The mysterious fires that burnt down markets around the country

8) The serial murders and subsequent gassing of hundreds of citizens.

The PF must not incite this peaceful nation against an innocent Zambian Hakainde Hichilema. We will therefore ensure the Commission of Enquiry covers all aspects of public financial processes and not cherry picking against the PF’s main political opponent President Hakainde Hichilema.

Source: UPND Media