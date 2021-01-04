COPPERBELT UPND YOUTHS DEVASTATED AT THE DEATH OF THEIR VISIONARY LEADER RONALD BWALYA MANENGA.

A dark cloud has fallen once again at the UPND this time around robbing one of their greatest leader of the moment in the Copperbelt province. Late Manenga presented attractions to the party with his enormous strategies that saw Copperbelt youths fall in love with him at a great speed. His ideas and work culture inspired them to rise and saw a national leader in him.

Manenga drafted a social contract representing Copperbelt youths to secure some youths assurance binding norms to the youths with the president should he win (UPND president Mr Hakainde Hichilema).

Excitedly and shockingly the president HH endorsed the document to incorporate other provinces hence turning into a national document. In his quest to get submissions from the rest of the Country during his final moments he managed to tour Luapula, Northwestern, Lusaka, Central and Southern with 5 more provinces to go.

Manenga is described as aggressive visionary with sound mind. Youths in Copperbelt have been robbed off badly and their vision shattered. Copperbelt provincial chairman Mr Elisha Matambo confirmed the passing on of Mr Manenga as he was travelling to Ndola from Kitwe with 3 other youths Namely Gerald Ngambi, Spaks Mulenga and Ms Martha.

It’s dark cloud on the Copperbelt youths as they mourn their leader.

CIC PRESS TEAM.