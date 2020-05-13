Kalulushi businessman Joseph Kahembi says the people of Copperbelt Province will give United Party for National Development (UPND) leader Hakainde Hichilema more votes than ever before because they no longer believe in fake propaganda from the ruling Patriotic Front (PF).

Kahembi is confident that the political mood in the province that has been a stronghold of the ruling PF for the past 14 years has now shifted in favour of Hichilema otherwise known as HH.

“I am just an ambassador for Hakainde Hichilema because over the years people on the Copperbelt have been fed fake propaganda about HH and those of us who Know the truth and can’t defend our brother shall face the wrath of God who has commanded us not give false witness against our brothers,” said Kahembi in a statement to Zambian Eye. “HH is our brother, he is our fellow Zambian and keeping quiet when he is being accused wrongly makes us partakers of the sin. This is why am out there to make sure people know the truth and I can assure you that things have changed on the ground and come 2021 the people of copperbelt will give HH more votes than ever before.”

Joseph who is also the aspiring candidate for Kalulushi Constituency this week donated assorted items to Kalulushi Main Market in an effort to help with the fight against Covid-19 barely a week after he cancelled his honeymoon and donated all his savings to Kalulushi General Hospital and Kalulushi Central Police also part of the fight against Covid19.

“I’m not doing all this because I want to be adopted but because I want Hakainde Hichilema to win because even if we have UPND MPs but our president is not voted for then we are still doomed, so priority number one for all of us is to make sure that Hakainde is President at all costs,” said Kahembi