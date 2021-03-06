CHIEF Justice Irene Mambilima says police officers found responsible for extra judicial killings or injuring of citizens should be held accountable in order to bring an end to the menace.

Speaking when she swore in five members of the Police Public Complains Authority, Chief Justice Mambilima said the mandate of the commission was to oversee the actions of the police and ensure that they do not violate human rights.

Those appointed to serve on the Police Public Complaints Authority are Gertrude Musyani as vice chairperson, Maeke Njunju, Chibesasakunda Mumba, Isaac Chilanga and Evans Hamaila.

Chief Justice Mambilima contended that her office had received many complaints of breaches of human rights such as torture, police brutality and abuse of authority by police officers.

“In trying to execute their mandate of protecting society from crime, the police take actions which are invariably weighed against the tenets of human rights of all parties involved,” Chief Justice Mambilima said.

“Your Commission was created to ensure that actions by the police are not excessive and are exercised within the precincts of the law. Incidences of extra judicial deaths or injury at the hands of the police without anyone being held responsible should be a thing of the past as you carry out your constitutional mandate.”

Chief Justice Mambilima implored the commission to be impartial as it investigates complaints of misconduct against police officers so that justice is served to both parties.

“Before making your decisions or recommendations to the appropriate institutions or authorities, ensure that you have exhaustively investigated the matter and given everyone involved an opportunity to be heard,” she directed.

“Let the public and the officers against whom complains would be laid, have their day before you. Individual members must not hesitate to declare interest whenever conflicted in any matters before you. This will ensure unbiased recommendations.”

She urged the members not to fail the public by not thoroughly investigating matters and taking appropriate action

“I urge you to conduct yourselves with utmost integrity, professionalism, impartiality and without favour or ill will. I further implore you to handle the information you shall be coming across during the course of your duties with confidentiality in order not to jeopardise your investigations,” said justice Mambilima.