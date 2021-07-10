CORNELIUS MULENGA AKA CHELLAH TUKUTA TO KNOW HIS FATE IN DEFAMATION CASE NEXT WEEK THURSDAY.

(ZAMBIA DAILY MAIL)-Judgement in a case Photographer Cornelius Mulenga alias Chellah Tukuta is accused of defaming former Chief Government spokesperson Dora Siliya is not yet ready and a magistrate adjourned the case to Thursday next week.

On May 26, last year, Mulenga, allegedly published defamatory remarks in form of a video posted on Facebook against Ms Siliya, who is also former Petauke Central Member of Parliament.

In the live Facebook video, the photographer accused Ms Siliya of being a hooker and trades girls to high-profile men for sex.

During trial, Ms Siliya narrated that sentiments by Mulenga injured her reputation in that she has never engaged in the criminal allegations levelled against her by the photographer.