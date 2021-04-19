CORNELIUS MWEETWA AND JACK MWIIMBU DEFEATED AT UPND PROVINCIAL PRIMARIES

By Mastone Monze

Choma Central Constituency Member of Parliament Cornelius Mweetwa and his Monze Central counterpart Jack Mwiimbu’s bid for the third and fifth term respectively have suffered a setback after the duo was defeated during the provincial primary elections yesterday.

Mr. Mweetwa who is also UPND Spokesperson polled 17 votes while his closest rival Trevor Mwiinde got 19 votes out of the 41 votes cast.

And Mr. Jack Mwiimbu who is also leader of the opposition in parliament got 19 votes losing to Mutinta Mazoka who polled 20 votes.

Commenting on the development, Choma Central aspiring candidate Trevor Mwiinde has told phoenix news that the result is a true reflection of what the grassroots demands for in the southern provincial capital.

And Monze aspiring candidate and daughter to upnd founding President Anderson Mazoka, Mutinta said her victory is a clear indication that the upnd is ready to form government after the august 12, 2021 general elections.

Ms. Mazoka said she joined the race as an underdog but the provincial officials have shown faith in her by giving her more votes than the incumbent.

The UPND is currently holding primary elections to adopt candidates for the forthcoming general elections.

