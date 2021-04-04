By Mastone Moonze

Choma Central constituency Member of Parliament Cornelius Mweetwa says traditional leaders should not involve themselves in politics because their dignity may be compromised.

Over forty Choma village headmen have rejected Mr Mweetwa’s bid to continue as their member of parliament after he declared intentions to recontest the seat few days after announcing that he will not recontest.

But Mr Mweetwa says it is wrong for traditional leaders to hide in their positions to champion an agenda to disturb his party’s bid to liberate Zambians.

Addressing scores of Choma residents who turned up to witness his filling in to recontest at the party secretariat in Choma yesterday, Mr Mweetwa said Choma and southern are not places where they allow a traditional leader to influence people`s reasoning and that his continuity as lawmaker for Choma central remains in the hands of the voters.

