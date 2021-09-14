Prophet Seer1

Mr Cornelius Mweetwa is over excited, UPND should briefly keep him away from the cameras before he brings trouble to the government.

As a party spokesperson, he has no power to speak about the presidential jet, that jet is a state property through ZAF, the right person to issue a statement or comment on it is the government spokesperson not the party spokesperson. He must know the boundaries and stay on his lane.

The issue of the jet, free education etc are not as important as completely flushing out the entire PF criminals from the government system.

Infact these press briefings should stop now, you have talked too much as UPND just move into action, time is moving and people are running out of patience.

#Seer1