CORNELIUS MWEETWA REACTS TO HON. GEOFREY LUNGWANGWA AND TEDDY KAPESO’S DEFECTION TO THE PF

“Honorable Kasonso left UPND last year. He [even] voted for bill 10, and therefore, he is one of the Bill 10 failures.”

“Honorable Kasonso, honorable Lungwangwa and honorable Mbuta, these there (3) left UPND when we were voting for Bill 10 last year. They defied a party position [of voting against Bill 10].”

“[But] now UPND being a decent party that we have always been, we decided not to take action [and] we let them enjoy their freedom of conscious and freedom of association.”

“We did not behave like PF who started sorting out punishments for their MPs who didn’t pitch up for Bill 10.”

“We left them because we didn’t want to jeopardize their mandate that they were given by the people to be members of Parliament in these respective constituencies up to the dissolution of Parliament [in May 2021].”

~Cornelius Mweetwa, UPND national spokesperson~