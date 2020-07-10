Mweetwa Refuses To Apologize Before The Speaker

Opposition United Party for National Development -UPND- Choma Central Member of Parliament Cornelius Mweetwa today refused to render an apology in Parliament over demeaning and disrespectful remarks that he made against Vice President Inonge Wina.

This was after a ruling by Speaker of the National Assembly Patrick Matibini against Mr. Mweetwa following a point of order raised by Lands Minister Jean Kapata on February 25, 2020.

Ms. Kapata had told the house that the Choma Parliamentarian attacked the Vice President using disparaging remarks for linking the gas attacks to regime change.

Mr. Mweetwa was reported to have said this when he featured on a programme on Diamond Television.

In his ruling, Dr. Matibini said Mr. Mweetwa was out of order, in breach of parliamentary privilege and in contempt of the House.

He said Mr. Mweetwa’s description of the Vice President amounted to a personal attack and was demeaning and highly disrespectful.

Dr. Matibini said Mr. Mweetwa’s misconduct has potential of lowering the integrity and decorum of the House.

And when asked to apologise to the Vice President, Mr. Mweetwa refused to do so.

He said asking him to render an apology for his demeaning remarks against the Vice President is tantamount to asking him to stop breathing.

The Choma Central MP said he believed that he was expressing his freedom of speech when he uttered the statements.

Mr. Mweetwa then walked out of Parliament, escorted by some opposition Members of Parliament.