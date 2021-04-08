MWEETWA SUSPENDED FROM THE NATIONAL ASSEMBLY

Speaker of the National Assembly, Dr. Patrick Matibini has slapped Choma Central Member of Parliament, Cornelius Mweetwa with a 30 days suspension.

This is a ruling from Home Affairs Minister, Stephen Kampyongo’s Point of Order against Mweetwa, accusing him of disrespecting the Speaker or the proceedings of the Assembly.

Kampyongo sought a point of order in March last year citing Mweetwa’s remarks on the now closed Prime Television, suggesting deliberations on Bill 10 of 2019 had hidden motives.

The Home Affairs minister argued that Mweetwa’s statement amounted to intentional disrespect to or with reference to the proceedings of the Assembly.

According to Matibini, the Committee on Privileges, Absences and Support Services for consideration unanimously found Mweetwa guilty for the offense.

He has since directed Mweetwa not to enter the grounds of the Assembly and this extends to the National Assembly Motel during his suspension.

Mweetwa is also disallowed from participating in any activity of the Assembly or any assigned committee, in his capacity as a Member of Parliament

This is in addition to forfeiting his salary or allowance that he is entitled to as a Member.

-Byta FM