UPND Choma central constituency member of Parliament Cornelius Mweetwa has announced that today he will not be re-contesting his seat after serving the people of choma central for 2 terms.

Mr Mweetwa said this during a media briefing adding that he will dedicate his time to make sure UPND and President HH forms government in the August 12th polls.

Mr Mweetwa said there is no value in being an MP when you have reckless government like PF.

©UPND