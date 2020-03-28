ITALY has reported the highest daily death toll of any country since the outbreak began, with 969 new deaths, bringing the total coronavirus related deaths to 9,134, among 86,498 cases.

Meanwhile, Spain has recorded 769 new deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of deaths in the country due to the coronavirus to 4,858.

In the United States, the number of coronavirus cases surpassed China with more than 86,000 infections recorded since the outbreak began, according to Johns Hopkins University, pushing the total numbers worldwide to more than 553,000. Italy also became the second country to pass China’s total.

In the UK, Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Health Minister Hancock announced they had both tested positive for the new coronavirus.

More than 127,000 people worldwide have recovered from COVID-19, while more than 25,000 people have died, including 1,288 in the US. Italy has the highest death toll with more than 8,200 deaths.

Credit: Aljazeera