By Prudence Siabana

Government says despite the country not recording any cases of Corona Virus, Zambia’s economy has been affected and the impact of the virus is slowly being felt in different sectors.

Chief Government Spokesperson Dora Siliya told journalists in Lusaka that major business routes have been severely affected as imports and exports from countries like china have been halted.

Ms Siliya further says the Corona Virus has also contributed to the depreciation of the kwacha as trade with other countries has been negatively affected.

The coronavirus pandemic has resulted in mass production shutdowns and supply chain disruptions due to port closures in china, causing global ripple effects across all economic sectors

PHOENIX FM NEWS