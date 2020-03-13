Vice president Inonge Wina has told parliament that the outbreak of coronavirus in china among other countries coupled with the increasing demand on the importation of petroleum products due to low crude oil prices on the international market is put pressure on the kwacha hence depreciation against other major convertible currencies.

The Kwacha has continued depreciating and now trading at K16.20 per dollar, owing to a sustained high demand for the greenback on the local market, compounded with little supply.

And speaking during the vice president question Time in Parliament this morning, Mrs. Wina said the fast spreading coronavirus has affected the Kwacha especially that the virus has affected one of Zambia’s strong trade partner china whose economy is not currently responding to the copper export produced in Zambia, there will be a major impact on the local currency.

Mrs. Wina however explained that government through the Bank of Zambia is taking measures such as increasing the statutory reserve ratio and shafting compliance of the statutory reserve requirement from weekly to daily.