The government has said it will not temper with or try to close the country’s borders as efforts to contain the spread of the deadly Coronavirus take centre stage, reports Zambian Eye.

The government which recently announced that it is going to close all the schools, colleges and universities has maintained that the Zambia’s ports of entry will not be disturbed.

Minister of Commerce, Trade and Industry Christopher Yaluma said Zambia depends largely on imports so the movement of goods and services will not be disturbed.

Speaking at a joint press conference held in the capital yesterday (19th March 2020), Yaluma said for the sake of the economy and citizens’ livelihoods the government has seen it fit to keep the country’s borders open and ensure that the movement of goods and services continue unhindered.

The minister maintained that trade should remain as always. “If we close the borders then we will create problems for our economy as this would cause the problem of shortages of commodities and panic buying among our citizens,” he said.

He added that this move has been taken in order to avoid disruption of business in the country. The minister however, explained that there is going to be effective screening which will be employed on the country’s borders to make sure that those who would be posing health hazards to the country are denied entry.

Yaluma urged the buying public in the shops to keep distance from each other, he added that even when going to the tills to pay for goods, one should always keep a distance from the next person, so that there is no transmission of the virus.

Meanwhile, addressing the same press conference the minister of local government Charles Banda said cleanliness is key in fighting Coronavirus. He added that the government will be launching a campaign meant to ensure that market places are clean at all times. This will take place this weekend in the capital, but will spread to other areas including the rural areas and will be ongoing.

He added that the campaign that is going to be rolled out across the country will also encompass bus terminals because of the volumes people they accommodate every time.

He urge shopping malls to provide sanitizers, soaps and water adding that officials from the local government would be making visits to check on compliance.

Be that as it may, some of these measures by government have been questioned by certain quarters of the society. Many have been asking how the government is going to effect these measures, especially in the shops.

Zambia is facing serious mealie meal shortages and people are forced to queue and crowd the shops whenever there is a delivery. In that scope some market watchers believe it would be hard if not impossible for government to keep people from not gathering.

Other ministers who addressed the joint media briefing emphasized their ministries’ commitments to play part in fighting this deadly virus. The common call was for citizens to maintain cleanliness at all times.

Meanwhile the minister of Water Development, Sanitation, and Environmental Protection Dennis Wanchinga said there will be no water disconnection to any household. Adding that the government will make sure that there is constant water supplies for at least four hours, or preferably 24 hours.

He added that those who are not connected to tap water, will get it from bowsers which will be put in place.

Apparently, when the government recently announced that it would be closing all schools, colleges and universities in the country, many quizzed the rationale behind, saying it defies logic closing schools while leaving the borders open.