SECRETARY to the Cabinet Dr Simon Miti has directed all heads of government institutions to submit a schedule of staff who can be considered to work from home and indicate activities that need to be suspended in light of the Coronavirus outbreak.

In a circular, issued Wednesday, Dr Miti stated that the schedules were expected to be submitted by Wednesday.

Zambia has so far recorded 12 confirmed cases of the Covid-19.

“Following the continued spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the COVID-19 outbreak a global public health emergency on 30th January, 2020,” Dr Miti stated.

“In this regard you are directed to: Submit schedules showing the essential staff in your institution that should be considered to remain on duty during the pandemic. Schedule of non-essential staff who can be considered to report on duty on a rotation basis. Schedule of staff that can be considered to work from home during the pandemic and indicate the activities to be suspended and those activities that could be continued during the pandemic. The Schedules should reach the office of the Deputy Secretary to the Cabinet in charge of Administration on Wednesday, 25 March, 2020 by 14:00 hours. The schedules should be submitted by email to [email protected] and [email protected] All addresses are advised to urgently ring the contents of this circular to the attention of all the employees under their supervisor. You are required to ensure strict adherence to this circular minute.”

The circular was addressed to the Secretary to the Treasury, the Coordinator of Smart Zambia Institute, Permanent Secretaries, Deputy Auditor General, Clerk of the National Assembly, National Coordinator of the Disaster management and Mitigation Unit, Director General of the Office of the President (Special Division) and Chief Administrators.

Others are the Judiciary, National Prosecution Authority, the Public Protector and Anti-Corruption Commission Directors, the Electoral Commission of Zambia, Human Rights Commission, Drug Enforcement Commission, all Heads of Department, board chairpersons of all State owned and Statutory bodies.