There are now more than 400 known cases of coronavirus across the continent, with nations imposing a range of measures to try to prevent the spread.

According to the latest data, the breakdown is as follows:

• Algeria – 60

• Benin – 1

• Burkina Faso – 15

• Cameroon – 5

• Central African Republic – 1

• Congo-Brazzaville – 1

• DR Congo – 2

• Egypt – 126

• Eswatini – 1

• Ethiopia – 5

• Equatorial Guinea – 1

• Gabon – 1

• Ghana – 6

• Guinea – 1

• Ivory Coast – 3

• Kenya – 3

• Liberia – 2

• Mauritania – 1

• Morocco – 37

• Namibia – 2

• Nigeria – 3

• Rwanda – 7

• Senegal – 26

• Seychelles – 4

• Somalia – 1

• South Africa – 62

• Sudan – 1

• Tanzania – 1

• Togo – 1

• Tunisia – 24

While many countries are closing schools, banning large gatherings and shutting borders, in Kenya telecom companies have slashed the cost of mobile money transfers in a bid to encourage people to go cashless.

An anti-corruption court in Nairobi has relocated and set up outside the capital.

There is increasing concern about the potential economic impact in Africa.

People working in other parts of the world are likely to have less money available to send to their families back home so there is likely to be a drop in these remittances.