By David Zulu.

The Zambian Government has maintained its leadership paralysis in the fight against the Coronavirus pandemic as its SADC neighbors scramble for solutions to halt the spread of the deadly disease, that is currently threatening to wipe out entire communities in Europe.

President Edgar Lungu hastily convened a Cabinet meeting this afternoon that many observers expected would aggressively prioritize the disease as an emergency. As expected they were left disappointed as the President drowned the coronavirus question into among many other agenda items completely unrelated to the pandemic.

Earlier in the day, UPND President Hakainde Hichilema held a watershed televised news conference that was beamed live to the whole country, in which he proposed a number of measures to combat coronavirus, the major one being a complete lock down of Zambia for 14 days, inorder to arrest the rate of infection.

Citizens and other stakeholders have applauded the UPND President for showing exemplary leadership and courage at a time the Zambian Government is on a virtual mark time, on a matter of life and death of a disease with no known cure in sight. President Edgar Lungu until today had been out of public view for almost a week, prompting all kind speculation by members of the public regarding his health among many other things.