Press statement for immediate release from Senior Chief Mukuni

20th March 2020

CORONAVIRUS HAS POTENTIAL TO WIPE OUT ENTIRE COMMUNITIES.

Fellow Zambians,

I send my warmest greetings to you all around our beautiful Republic and beyond.

The World is grappling with coronavirus, a pestilence that has potential to compete with past World Wars in inflicting heavy tolls on humanity in so many ways, including social economical and tragically, loss of human life, in magnitudes never witnessed and experienced in human history, caused by a plague.

The advancement of technology in sea and air travel and other modes, and also the interdependence of world trade and tourism, has given the virus the edge of transmission from human to human, at a pace that fifty years ago was only imagined. The question is what do we do now, especially in the absence of a known cure?

Arising from the above pertinent question, let me first and foremost appeal for calm and unity among citizens. We are in this together and together we will conquer coronavirus. No soldier fights a battle while panic stricken, no prize athlete wins a race while running with fear, he or she will likely run into a cliff and plunge into a death that would have been avoided.

I therefore call upon our politicians to put their differences aside and lead the people in this fight of a life time. When the people will see political rivals share platforms in unity and talk about coronavirus together, the people will incline their ears and listen more attentively.

President Donald Trump and the Mayor of New York City, Bill de Blassio are bitter political rivals, but before anywhere else, the President has sent a fully equipped state of the art hospital ship to the New York to assist in the treatment of coronavirus. The two have put their differences aside and are fighting the disease together. Such circumstances of diseases and other adversities, unfortunate as they are, can however be utilised to bring unity among the people and among leaders. This is how it should be, this is what civilization demands of us.

I wish therefore to commend the Minister of Health Hon. Dr Chitalu Chilufya and his team for a spirited effort in leading the fight against this disease. I express ny heart felt solidarity to our first responders on all fronts, that are sparing no effort in trying to detect the pandemic.

I however sincerely believe that to scale up this emergency to a more visible and sustainable level, His Excellency the Republican President, Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu should assume a more visible and prominent role, in this monumental task. By virtue of his office as our Republic President and citizen Number 1, his voice is louder and institutional.

To our citizens, my advice is stay in doors and avoid overcrowded places, wash your hands with soap at every available opportunity and most critically, report yourself to a designated area once you feel unwell. To my collegues their Royal Highnesses around the country, let’s talk to our people about coronavirus. This disease has potential to wipe out entire communities, a situation that would not only bring misery, but leave you without subjects to rule over.

God bless you and God bless the Republic of Zambia.

Senior Chief Mukuni

of the Leya people of Kazungula, Livingstone and Zimba Districts and all Bene Mukuni.