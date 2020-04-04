There’s an emerging theory within the PF that Dr Chitalu Chilufya and Dora Siliya have the right chemistry for leadership which President Lungu and his Veep Inonge Wina are seriously lacking.

The two Cabinet Ministers are leading the Executive Wing of Government in the fight against Coronavirus with daily press briefings, which President Edgar Lungu has shied away from. PF members believe the Coronavirus fight has exposed the leadership qualities of Dr Chitalu Chilufya and Dora Siliya.

It is being generally viewed that the latter can be a perfect running mate of the medical doctor who’s in the meantime on the radar of the Anti Corruption Commission, who are investigating him for corrupt practices.

Global Covid-19 Cases 1187956 Confirmed 64055 Deaths 244274 Recovered

Zambia Covid-19 Cases 39 Confirmed 1 Deaths 2 Recovered

USA Covid-19 Cases 302641 Confirmed 8232 Deaths 14518 Recovered

Spain Covid-19 Cases 124736 Confirmed 11744 Deaths 34219 Recovered

Italy Covid-19 Cases 124632 Confirmed 15362 Deaths 20996 Recovered

China Covid-19 Cases 81639 Confirmed 3326 Deaths 76755 Recovered