There’s an emerging theory within the PF that Dr Chitalu Chilufya and Dora Siliya have the right chemistry for leadership which President Lungu and his Veep Inonge Wina are seriously lacking.
The two Cabinet Ministers are leading the Executive Wing of Government in the fight against Coronavirus with daily press briefings, which President Edgar Lungu has shied away from. PF members believe the Coronavirus fight has exposed the leadership qualities of Dr Chitalu Chilufya and Dora Siliya.
It is being generally viewed that the latter can be a perfect running mate of the medical doctor who’s in the meantime on the radar of the Anti Corruption Commission, who are investigating him for corrupt practices.