 

There’s an emerging theory within the PF that Dr Chitalu Chilufya and Dora Siliya have the right chemistry for leadership which President Lungu and his Veep Inonge Wina are seriously lacking.

Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya being flanked by Information and Broadcasting Service Minister Dora Siliya addresses journalists at his office in Lusaka on March 22, 2020 – Picture By Tenson Mkhala

The two Cabinet Ministers are leading the Executive Wing of Government in the fight against Coronavirus with daily press briefings, which President Edgar Lungu has shied away from. PF members believe the Coronavirus fight has exposed the leadership qualities of Dr Chitalu Chilufya and Dora Siliya.

 

It is being generally viewed that the latter can be a perfect running mate of the medical doctor who’s in the meantime on the radar of the Anti Corruption Commission, who are investigating him for corrupt practices.

 

Global Covid-19 Cases

1187956
Confirmed
64055
Deaths
244274
Recovered

Zambia Covid-19 Cases

39
Confirmed
1
Deaths
2
Recovered

USA Covid-19 Cases

302641
Confirmed
8232
Deaths
14518
Recovered

Spain Covid-19 Cases

124736
Confirmed
11744
Deaths
34219
Recovered

Italy Covid-19 Cases

124632
Confirmed
15362
Deaths
20996
Recovered

China Covid-19 Cases

81639
Confirmed
3326
Deaths
76755
Recovered

UK Covid-19 Cases

41903
Confirmed
4313
Deaths
135
Recovered

