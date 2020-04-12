Coronavirus kills Zambian volleyball legend in UK

BEST Nkhoma, who signed for professional volleyball in UK after making a mark in Zambia, died from Coronavirus in the United Kingdom on Thursday.

He was at Kalomo Secondary School where his love for volleyball started before he dominated the game in Zambia.

He went on to play for Indeni Volleyball Club in Ndola and later signed a professional contract to play in the UK.

Three other Zambians have died from Coronavirus in the United States, reports Zambia Daily Star.