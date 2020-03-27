The whole group that traveled to Pakistan, their families and close associates must be put under lockdown in their homes and under police guard.

All the new cases of Coronavirus are being attributed to this group of individuals.

These individuals have been acting very Irresponsibly since they returned to Zambia and action needs to be taken against them.

They know that the disease is spreading within their social circles and community but they continue going out to banks, malls and other social gatherings and infecting others in the process. -NDC