Nigeria has recorded 91 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the country’s total number to 873.

The Nigerian Centre for Disease Control said 74 new cases were recorded in the commercial capital, Lagos, which remains the epicentre of transmission with more than 500 cases.

The capital, Abuja, now has 119 cases while Kano state has 73 cases – the highest in northern Nigeria, where state governors have now banned Koranic schools to curb the spread of the virus.

Nearly 200 people have been discharged so far in the country while 28 people have died of the disease.

Since the outbreak in Nigeria, the government has stopped international and domestic passenger flights, closed all educational institutions and introduced a lockdown in Abuja, Lagos and Ogun states, among other measures, to curb the spread of the virus.

On April 13, Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari announced the decision to extend the lockdown in the three states for two more weeks, when several other states also adopted lockdown measures on their own.

All airports will remain closed for two more weeks from Thursday as a result of the extension, Nigerian Aviation Minister Hadi Sirika said Monday. Enditem