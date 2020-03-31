Health Minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya says the two cases recorded are local people residing in Chaisa and Jack compounds.

Updating Vice president Inonge Wina today, March 31, 2020, Dr Chilufya says as a matter of urgence, Government is marking the two compounds including Ibex Hill, Emmasidale, Eureka area and Lilayi as risk Coronavirus zones.

Dr Chilufya says there is need to urgently put up a machnism to interrupt person to person infection.

And our reporter Asa Manda in the capital says the latest development will now cause havoc in Lusaka as the disease will spread to other townships because they are interconnected.

Zambia unlike neighbouring countries is yet to announce a lockdown.

The Zambian Government fears that a lockdown could soil unrests as it will not be able to provide for the citizens.

South Africa, Zimbabwe, Mozambique and Botswana have all announced a lockdown to contain the spread of the deadly disease.