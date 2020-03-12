Anyone showing symptoms of coronavirus in Italy who refuses to self-isolate could face 21 years in prison.

Authorities warn that those who come down with a cough, fever or other signs of the deadly Sars-like disease who avoid going into quarantine could risk being charged with attempted murder. The country is struggling to contain the spread of the bug and has confirmed more than 12,000 cases and 827 deaths.

Italy has been put on a nationwide lockdown with all stores except for pharmacies and food outlets being ordered to close down. Citizens have also been told they are not allowed to travel unless for pressing health or work reasons.

Anyone who comes down with a fever, cough, or other symptoms of the new coronavirus strain named Covid-19 who do not put themselves under self-isolation risk being charged with causing injury and be jailed for six months to three years.

If someone wilfully ignoring authorities makes someone fall ill for 40 days or more, they could face three to seven years in prison.

Authorities say anyone who tries to bypass Italian restrictions by lying about urgent reasons they need to move around the country could be charged with false attestation to a public official and could be jailed for one to six years if found guilty.

Those who break the rules and move without a good reason face three months in custody or a fine of up to 206 euros (£181).

Across the world coronavirus has infected 126,000 people and has killed around 4,600.