Coronavirus: Museveni shuts down Entebbe Airport, all border points

President Museveni has announced suspension of all commercial flights effective March 22, 2020 at midnight.

Museveni has also closed all border entry points, saying only 3 cargo crew will be allowed in the country. Those entering the country in buses, boda bodas, on foot will not be allowed whether they are Ugandan nationals or otherwise, the president said