Coronavirus spreads across Africa with six new countries confirming cases as nations race to try and contain outbreak

Africa is seeing a steady spread of the coronavirus across the continent, with six new countries confirming cases on Saturday.

It means 25 of the continent’s 54 countries have COVID-19 patients, with the Republic of Congo being the latest country reporting a case, late Saturday.

Eswatini, Equatorial Guinea, Mauritania, Namibia and Rwanda also confirmed their first cases Saturday.

All were brought to the continent by travelers from overseas, as with almost all the other cases reported in Africa, according to health authorities.

The Republic of Congo government reported its first case of the coronavirus on Saturday and said that a duel French and Republic of Congo citizen returned from Paris on an Ethiopian Airlines flight on March 1.

After recently showing symptoms, they alerted authorities. The government asked that others on that flight come forward.

African governments and health officials are racing to try to contain the spread of the new virus on the continent of 1.3billion people.

If the disease spreads locally within the continent, health officials warn that several countries with fragile health systems could see higher mortality rates.

Namibia, which confirmed two cases of people who arrived from Spain, canceled its independence celebrations planned for March 21.

The funds that were to have been spent on the independence festivities will now be used to fight the further spread of the coronavirus, said officials.

President Hage Geingob will be sworn into a second term of office, but all other large gatherings have been suspended for the next 30 days.

Flights linking Namibia to and from Qatar, Ethiopia and Germany have been suspended for 30 days.

In response to two cases it confirmed on Saturday, Mauritania closed schools for a week, reduced border crossing points, placed a ban on public gatherings

