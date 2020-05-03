The president of Tanzania says he will send a plane to Madagascarto import a herbal tonic which has been touted as a cure for coronavirus by the country’s president. Congo-Brazzaville’s president has also promised to import the drink.

It is produced from the artemisia plant -the source of an ingredient used in a malaria treatment.

The World Health Organization has said there is no proof of any cure and has advised people against self-medicating.

The drink was launched as Covid-Organics and was being marketed after being tested on fewer than 20 people over a period of three weeks, the president’s chief of staff Lova Hasinirina Ranoromaro told the BBC. In response to the launch of Covid-Organics, the WHO said in a statement sent to the BBC that the global organisation did not recommend “self-medication with any medicines… as a prevention or cure for Covid -19