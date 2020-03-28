Home Health & Fitness Coronavirus CORONAVIRUS: USA HOSPITALS ARE NOW SENDING PEOPLE HOME TO DIE Health & FitnessCoronavirusVideos CORONAVIRUS: USA HOSPITALS ARE NOW SENDING PEOPLE HOME TO DIE March 28, 2020 0 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.