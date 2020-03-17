The government has shut all Schools, Colleges and Universities in Zambia with effect from Friday 20th March, 2020.

Minister of Health Chitalu Chilufya who announced the decision Tuesday morning said this is a preventive measure against Coronavirus.

Markets and churches will continue operating. There is no reported case of coronavirus so.

It’s possible that this is an attempt by government to divert attention from Bill 10 which is being tabled on parliament today.

Chitalu did not however say if government will provide transport money to students and pupils in boarding schools to return home, since this is a national emergence and most parents were not prepared for this. -ZWD