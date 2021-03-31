CORPORAL PUNISHMENT STILL EXISTENT IN CHOMA SCHOOLS…?

Almost nine out of ten pupils in Choma have reported being slapped, punched, pinched and hit by a teacher, a 2020 survey of the Save the Children Zambia in partnership with the University of Zambia, (UNZA) has shown.

Byta FMs MacDonald Mayaba reports that the countrywide survey dubbed “Young Voices” sampled One thousand, two hundred pupils aged between 10 and 16 from selected schools in Choma, Chipata, Chadiza, Sinazongwe, Lusaka and Rufunsa districts.

UNZA Tutor under the Department of Population Studies, Robert Zulu discloses that Choma was the highest among ten districts sampled for incidences of violence from adults in school.

Zulu says eight boys and girls out of ten respectively disclosed being slapped, hit and hit by a teacher, representing 90 percent of the children interviewed in the district.

Chipata closely followed behind Choma on the list, while Sioma district is the least, according to Tuesday’s Dissemination of the Young Voices Study Results in Choma of Southern Province by Save the Children Zambia.

But Choma District Education Board Secretary, Thompson Lungu could not immediately confirm or deny the revelations and promised to issue a statement after studying the report.

Lungu says he has been interacting with students from various schools in the district, but the concern has not emerged.

Zambia abolished Corporal Punishment in schools in 2003 in line with the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child.