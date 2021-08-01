CORRECTIONAL AUTHORITIES CONTEMPLATE PUBLIC PHONES IN PRISONS

31/07/2021

LIVINGSTONE

Zambia Correctional Service Commissioner General, Dr Chisela Chileshe has his eyes set on exploring the possibility for the installation of public phones in Correctional centers for inmates to communicate with their families.

Dr Chileshe after completing his tour of Correctional Centers in Southern and Eastern Regions argued that imprisonment should not be a reason for inmate to break family ties.

He has observed that due to the absence of established communication facilities inmates loose contact of family right from the point of arrest and sometimes to the point of discharge.

“There is usually no time and proper communication by suspects and convicts with their families upon arrest or when moved from one Correctional Center to another.” He notes.

Adding that, “communication with family would assist the Service to formulate individual rehabilitation needs for inmates which would quicken the reformation process.”

The Communication facilities once installed will be strictly monitored and controlled for security purposes.