CORRUPT TRAFFIC POLICE OFFICERS REFUSE TO FOLLOW GOVERNMENT ORDERS
Police officers under the traffic department in Lusaka and Ndola have defied directives by the command to stop mounting illegal roadblocks which are contributing to congestion.
Recently, Zambia Police Road Traffic Division officer in charge, Superintendent Yoram Phiri, said snap checks were not supposed to last more than an hour.
Mr Phiri warned that snap checks would be stopped if officers continued mounting roadblocks beyond stipulated period, as they were leading to corruption among some traffic officers.
A check by the Daily Nation, however found traffic officers had mounted roadblocks at different points on the same stretch, less than 500 meters apart and were found on the spots several hours later.
At Kabwe roundabout, near ZRA Headquarters, traffic officers usually hide behind a tree and stop motorists over trumped up faults in order to extort money from them.
At Lusaka city Fire station, a permanent roadblock had been created to trap motorists from whom corrupt officers were extorting money.
“The roadblocks are mounted at peak traffic hours causing congestion and sometimes you are stopped when pass at a time the robot is orange, especially along major roads where almost permanent secret road blocks have been mounted,” a motorist complained.
In Ndola, traffic officers mount a roadblock near Chifubu at Fiesta from about 09:00 hours and could go on until 12:00 hours.
Motorists, including mini bus drivers, most of the time made to pay bribes to avoid been booked.
Some traffic offers had been abusing snap check points which were supposed to be random in nature.
According to the Road Traffic Act snap checks were supposed to be conducted before 09:00 hours and after 17:00 hours, to enhance traffic management during peak hours.
Section 21 of the Zambia Police Act also mandate to the Zambia Police to regulate and control traffic as well as keep and maintain order on public roads.
This is not the first time attempts are been made to stop corrupt activities among traffic officers, In 2015, then Home Affairs Minister Davis Mwila banned unauthorized roadblocks in the country.
This rot caused by corrupt PF will not be easy to eradicate in police, here are few reasons why. The general cop family has realised that they can supplement their earnings by these un constitutional activity, since the current government is using the police for wrong security services while teaching them agry practice, today a police is no long a law enforcer but a law onto themselves, has anyone ever managed to engage a traffic officer reasonably NO. We now have police that are born police, they drop from heavens already trained, they no longer respect judgement, are swift to persue wrong and never available for a rightful call. Solution after the change of government all officers above a rank of sergeant should be retired and investigated for they corrupt activities during they service time and prosecute those found wanting, by so doing will induce some fear in the junior officers. Otherwise this Robinson the police service is here to stay. If you teach your dogs to eat your niegbours eggsthey eventually eat the owners eggs too. Pf has been grooming the police to protect its want to remain in power, bad bad practices have been taught and they have learned the bad one better than what edgar and steven wanted. They have become a security hazard to Zambia and its citizens to the extent of even forgetting that them too are residents of this country, when it falls apart them too ll. Let kapyongo leave that officer then he ll know the human dogs he has made and that they bite hard with no reason.