By Watch Reporter

Health Minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya has pleaded not guilty to all the 4 counts of corruption charges leveled against him.

Dr. Chilufya is facing four counts of possession of property suspected to be proceeds of crime before Chief Resident Magistrate Lameck Mwale.

In count one, it is alleged that Dr Chilufya on dates unknown but between December 1, 2016 and December 31, 2017 in Lusaka possessed US$200,000 which was used to purchase 6,000 shares in Samfya Marines and Tourism Service Limited from Den Daas Investment Zambia Limited, property suspected to be proceeds of crime.

In count two, it is alleged that Dr Chilufya on dates unknown but between January 1, 2017 and December 31, 2017 in Lusaka possessed K270,000 cash which was used to purchase 2,000 shares in Samfya Marines and and Tourism Services Limited from Leo Jonas Ngosa Investment Limited, property suspected of being proceeds of crime.

In count three, it is alleged that Dr Chilufya on an unknown dates but between January 1, 2018 and December 30, 2019 possessed K3,000,000 which was used to purchase Lot No. 365/366 also known as Spark Guest House situated in Mansa district of Luapula Property, property reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime.

In the fourth count, it is alleged that the Minister of Health on dates unknown but between January 1, 2017 and December 32, 2017 in Lusaka possessed US$52,000 which was used to purchase a passenger boat also known as Transport 32 from Smart Own FZE of Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, property reasonably suspected to be proceeds of

crime.

When the matter was read after he appeared for plea before Chief Resident Magistrate Mwale, Dr. Chilufya said he understood the charges but denied committing any of the offenses as alleged.

Magistrate Mwale has since recorded pleas of not guilty and adjourned the case to August 4, 2020 for mention and commencement of trial.