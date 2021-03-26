Transparency International Zambia –TIZ- is concerned with the reported corruption that has characterized the adoption process in the ruling Patriotic Front.

Incumbent Bwana Mkubwa Member of Parliament Jonas Chanda on Tuesday alleged that the adoption process in his constituency has been marred with corruption after claims that some senior constituency officials were given up to K10, 000 by a named aspirant for the same seat.

In an interview with Phoenix News, TIZ Executive Director Maurice Nyambe says it is not surprising that the PF adoption process has been reported to be marred with corruption as the party has allegedly exhibited lack of seriousness to the fight against the vice.

Meanwhile Patriotic Front Elections Chairperson Yamfwa Mukanga has warned that the party’s central committee will not spare any aspirants found wanting.

And Mukanga has clarified that the list of prospective parliamentary candidates being released does not make the final list of the final candidates to stand on the party ticket in the august polls.

Mukanga told Phoenix News that the exercise was not supposed to be subjected to a vote but was for the names of aspiring candidates to be put according to the alphabetical order. -PHOENIX NEWS