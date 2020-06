Corruption is big business the world over so Zambians should not waste time complaining about the vice – HRH the Chitimukulu

We write this very carefully and cautiously as we don’t want to be accused of having insulted the Chitimukulu Mwine Lubemba Kanyanta Manga II.

But is there something that late President Micheal Sata knew about his Royal Highness Henry Chandasosala for the former to adamantly block the later from ascending the Bemba main throne until his death?