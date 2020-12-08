PRESS STATEMENT

8 TH DECEMBER 2020

CORRUPTION IS THE REASON WHY PF AWARDED 8% INCREMENT TO PUBLIC WORKERS

We sympathize with all civil servants and public workers for being given 8% increment under the prevailing harsh economic conditions, brought about by PF’s Ubomba Mwibala alya Mwibala. From the way PF has looted public resources, we knew that the PF regime has left nothing to give civil servants a decent increment. Any reasonable increment should sit above the inflation rate and add value to ones disposable income.. We fail to understand why this PF regime is failing to pay its employees a living wage but are ready to bribe voters with huge sums of money. Very soon this junk PF regime will default on payment of salaries.

It’s illogical and senseless to give employees a single digit increment of 8% against the back drop of double digit inflation rate coupled with a weak Kwacha. At the end of the day a worker does not see any significance of such an increment. We fail to understand why this junk PF is punishing Civil servants by giving them peanuts. Meanwhile this junk PF regime is busy giving handouts that are above the pension of an average civil servant. Surely, PF leaders must be ashamed of themselves for mocking Government employees with such a meaningless increment.

What this junk PF regime is forgetting is that already the take home pay has been eroded by inflation and the weak Kwacha. This has de motivate all Government employees. Further, this careless and irresponsible behavior by this junk PF regime will spread to the private sector. Who will copy these bad manners and deny their employees a meaningful salary increment even when they are making huge profits. Majority of workers under the junk PF live below the poverty datum line.

To our hard working civil servants and public workers, we know that PF has neglected you. But be assured that HH will restore your lost dignity; we value your contribution to National Development. The culture of stealing from your toil and sweat will come to an end immediately HH and his team takes over Government in 2021.

HH treasures you as the most valuable asset and not mere tools of production. UPND will review your conditions of service including transfers that have separated you from your families.

Percy Chanda

UPND – Acting Chairman for Labour and Freedom Fighter