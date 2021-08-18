By Chipenzi MacDonald

CORRUPTION MUST NOT BE FORGIVEN. WE WAIT THE LAUNCH OF THE “OPERATION RECOVERY”

IN the new government’s manifesto, on page 16, it promises Zambians of the Launch of “Operation Recovery”, to ensure public money corruptly obtained is returned to the public”

We will anxiously waiting for the fulfilment of this noble undertaking.

Below is the extract from the manifesto;

*Extract From The UPND Manifesto…*

_The UPND Government will:_

a. Establish special fast track anti-corruption courts to clear the backlog of outstanding corruption cases and expedite the conclusion of similar cases going forward.

b. Ensure that all public offices will have open- door policies at all levels from the minister to the lowest technocrat.

c. Ensure that all unclassified public records are readily available and open to the public for scrutiny.

d. Ensure government officials declare any new wealth annually.

e. Conduct lifestyle audits, with any civil servant found wanting being suspended until a court ruling.

f. Introduce unexplained wealth orders to allow law enforcement to seize any property purchased using means that cannot be proven within the courts of law.

g. Launch “Operation Recovery”, to ensure public money corruptly obtained is returned to the public.

*Source*: UPND Party Manifesto 2021-2026, page 16.