COSMO GIVES LAZ ULTIMATUM OVER SANGWA ELIGIBILITY TALK

I AM giving Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) 72 hours to take action against John Sangwa for telling Zambians to rise against President Edgar Lungu or else I will report him to police, National Revolution Party president Cosmo Mumba has warned.

Dr Mumba recently reported Mr Sangwa, a State Counsel to LAZ for allegedly telling people to rise against President Lungu if he tries to stand in 2021 because he was not eligible.

Mr Sangwa maintains that if President Lungu stood in 2021 he would go for a third term which was against the constitution.