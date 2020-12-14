National Revolution Party President Cozmo MBA has asked President Edgar Lungu to consider him for the position of running mate in the ruling party.

Dr. Mumba made the announcement in Kitwe during a press briefing and added that his party supports the Patriotic Front’s development agenda.

He has also disclosed that his party has endorsed President Edgar Lungu’s candidature in the 2021 general elections.

Dr. Mumba said he is ready to be President Lungu’s running mate and should that fail he would consider contesting the Kanyama Parliamentary seat.

He said that he has been very happy with the policies being implemented by the current government and there is no need to vote them out of office.

“We all should register to vote and ensure that the Patriotic Front remains in office, this is because there is nothing that warrants us to vote them out. To those who are being cheated that President Lungu is not eligible, don’t take such serious. The Constitution Court already made a ruling,” Dr. Mumba said.

He has further cautioned some opposition political parties against fighting the Electoral Commission of Zambia.

Dr. Mumba wondered why people want to fight an independent institution whose mandate they clearly know.

He has questioned why some politicians think the commission gets instructions from those in power when their autonomy is there to see.

And Dr. Mumba has at the same briefing announced the dropping of the party treasurer on allegations that he is working with the Opposition UPND.

He said Mr. Wakumelo Mubita has since been asked to surrender all party documents and motor vehicle as he no longer holds the office.