COSMO MUMBA’S RIDICULOUS APPEAL TO PRESIDENT LUNGU – Simon Mwewa

When you live in your own world of delusion and self deception, a person like Cosmo Mumba can have the courage to ask The Head Of State to adopt him as running mate.

Before we dissect this “pathetic-appeal”, let’s take a closer look at this so-called Cosmo Mumba.

To begin with, that’s not his given name. His Mother gave him a birth name that he later in life disliked and eventually discarded [ for whatever reason ]…so he decided to change his name to “Cosmo”.

Now let’s look at the title of “Dr”. A title that he fraudulently uses on a regular basis and a title that the local Zambian press uses when referring to Cosmo Mumba.

It’s only here in Zambia where people can confer upon themselves the titles of Dr and public lawyer but the press don’t carry out a process of due diligence. Nobody asks them to explain which institution they studied at in order to obtain the title of “Dr” or “public lawyer”

I can tell you quite confidently and conclusively that cosmo mumba is not a “Dr” of anything.

To be completely honest with you, cosmo doesn’t possess the mental capacity to earn such a lofty title. And no credible institution on this Planet would ever bestow upon cosmo mumba an honorary doctorate. It’s just not possible.

The institution he claims to have obtained that title from only exists on paper and is not an accredited institution of learning in The Democratic Republic Of Congo. In other words, Cosmo mumba is a fraud that does not deserve the title of “Dr”

In developed counties, cosmo would be queried on how and from where he obtained the title of Dr….but in Zambia, one merely claims that you’re a “Dr” and the press will call you Dr without establishing the authenticity of such a claim.

So now cosmo has asked The Head Of State to adopt him as running mate. Yo kwena kwaliba ama shilu mu chalo [ there are some crazy people in this country ]

If wishes were horses even beggers would ride them…This request is tantamount to Tayali saying he will become President of Zambia one day.

Absolute nonsense!!

Selah

SMLtv