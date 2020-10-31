DIAMOND TV’S POSITION ON KANDETA, MWELWA ARREST

IT has come to our attention that Social media comments are pointing to Diamond TV as source leading to the arrest and charging of Ministry of Finance public relations officer Chileshe Kandeta and Budget Analyst Lazarous Mwelwa.

The public is assured that there is no name that Diamond TV gave to the Police of the source of the 2021 national budget speech.

Diamond TV would therefore like to dispel in the strongest possible terms assertions in some sections of the media that the station and its CEO Mr. Costa Mwansa betrayed a source in an ongoing investigation relating to the 2021 national budget speech.

The public may wish to know that the station’s CEO was actually appearing before police last week for the second time and at no point did we break our ethics and sacrosanct journalistic practices of confidentiality and privilege.

The Head of News and Current Affairs, George Chomba, was equally interviewed twice without naming the source of the 2021 national budget speech.

As a station, we are restrained to further comment on what is still an active investigation. We however want to assure the public that we stand by our ethos of professional, credible and ethical journalism.

We therefore ask members of the public to disregard the said assertions of selling out our sources with the contempt they deserve.

Diamond TV