By Kamuti Muyambela

United Party for National Development (UPND) Councillor for Nangweshi ward in Sioma district Muka Sililo has swallowed his own vomit, accuses Garry Nkombo of forcing him to rescind his decision.`

Sililo who initially resigned from UPND as councillor – was last week paraded at UPND Press briefing presided by Mazabuka member of Parliament Garry Nkombo, where he announced rescinding his decision to resign from the party.

Sililo accused the Patriotic Front of buying him and many other UPND councillors who have resigned from the party.

But in the latest turn of events, Sililo, who again happened to have been paraded on the camera by unknown individuals denounced Nkombo for forcing him to rescind his earlier decision.

He said he still stands by his first decision as having resigned from UPND.

Sililo explained that Nkombo forced him to rescind the decision against his will.

“I Muka Sililo, former councillor for Nangweshi ward in Sioma district wish to inform the nation that I have not rescinded the decision to resign, to ditch the UPND. Fellow Zambians, I want to tell you that Mazabuka MP Mr Garry Nkombo is sad. He forced me against my will to denounce against PF that it was buying councillors when in fact not,” Sililo said.

He said the decision to resign from UPND was arrived at after personal reflection, as well as consultations with his family.

He defended the PF against accusations from UPND that the ruling party was buying off its councillors to resign.

“First and foremost, I never received any money from PF. Councillors are resigning from UPND because they have finally realised that UPND have nothing to offer. Therefore, I made the decision to resign out of my own realisation, on my own, with my family’s consultation. I have moved on and I am happy with my decision,” said Sililo who had difficulties even reading his own letter.

Efforts to get to Mazabuka law maker Nkombo failed as he could not be reached by press time.

Of late, opposition UPND have seen unprecedented resignations by its councillors across the country. The opposition is accusing the ruling PF of buying off its councillors – which PF has vehemently denied. It has also been observed by many Zambians that the UPND has failed to consolidate its strongholds, thereby creating deep political cracks upon which both ruling PF and other opposition parties are currently capitalising. Political pundits have also argued that should UPND continue at the current political trajectory, chances of getting power from PF in 2021 general elections are extremely low. – daily revelation