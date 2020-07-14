Police in Monze are investigating a murder case in which a couple was found dead at a lodge in the town.

Police suspect that Sunford Hakalobo, aged 22, murdered his wife Lizie Chola, aged 23, before killing himself because the couple quarrelled at the lodge after the latter was retrieved from a purported marriage with another man while the husband was away in Serenje where he works at a farm.

“Police in Monze recieved a report from a female adult, Adunia Phiri aged 41 years of Kalundu Village in Monze District that her two relatives namely male Sunford Hakalobo aged 22 years and Lizie Chola aged 23 years were found dead at Candle Light Guesthouse in Kalundu area of Monze District. This is suspected to have happened between Saturday 11th July, 2020 at about 20:00 hours and Sunday 12th July, 2020 at about 07:00 hours,” Police spokesperson Esther Katongo has stated.

“Initial investigations have indicated that the deceased Sunford Hakalobo, who was working at one of the farms in Serenje District, followed his wife alleged to have run away from him and allegedly got married to another man in Nyawa area in Zimba District.

Hakalobo is said to have been accompanied by Mathews Mwila aged 26 years who is the brother of Lizie Chola. After retrieving her from the purported marriage, they decided to spend a night at the above named lodge. In the morning of Sunday 12th July, 2020, the man was found gasping for his life and later died while his wife was found dead in a toilet located outside the lodge.”

She stated that police visited the scene and picked up the two bodies and deposited them in Monze Hospital mortuary.

“Struggle marks at the scene were observed and it is suspected that the wife could have been murdered and dragged into the toilet by the husband before he killed himself as it is alleged that the couple had a quarrel before going to sleep. Investigations have continued,” Mrs Katongo stated.