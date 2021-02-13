COUPLE ON POLICE WANTED LIST FOR MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

This couple is on a police wanted list for an offence of theft of motor vehicle.

Ms Farai Ndjovu and husband Ackson Nkandu, both directors of Ackan Business Services Limited, are currently on the run and are on a wanted list by police in lusaka and Kabwe for selling a vehicle that doesn’t belong to them and many other crimes.

The couple has also been masquerading as entrepreneurs who have swindled many citizens of Zambia through a ponzi scheme of money lending to individuals, small and medium enterprises, in the name of partneriship by collecting huge amounts from Zambian citizens trying to grow their money.

Anyone with information of their whereabouts should report to any nearby police; a reward of k30,000 will be given for the valuable information that will lead to their capture