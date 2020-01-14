COUPLE PASSES GRADE 7, ATTENDS SCHOOL TOGETHER WITH THEIR CHILDREN

THE two standing next to me is Mr And Mrs KALENSHI rather a couple who took bold decision to get back to school in grade 6 in 2018 as such I taught them through up to grade 7 in 2019.

Amazingly, they passed with good results, the man scored 727 and the woman scored 759.

The ones standing in front are their children who are also in school.

As a school, we thank JEHOVAH for HIS guidance to lead the couple. Bravo to the following teachers who put much more efforts when the school embarked on specialization in third term: Mr Chiba, Mr SINKALA, Madam Musenge, Madam Musonda.

The couple has reported today the 14th January of 2020.