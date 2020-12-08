By Mwaka Ndawa

The Lusaka High Court has convicted a 32-year-old man of Kanyama township for causing the death of his two-year-old daughter.

Justice William Mweemba convicted Luckson Manda after he pleaded guilty to a charge of manslaughter.

Facts of the matter are that on July 10, 2020, around 12:00 hours, Manda was at home with his two-year-old daughter who started crying uncontrollably, angering Manda who gave her a beating and ordered her to stop crying.

After battering his daughter, Manda negligently lifted her and she slipped from his arms and fell down hitting her head on the ground.

The toddler bled from her noise and mouth and was rushed to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

According to postmortem results, the child died due to brain haemorrhage after the fatal blunt force head injury.

In his mitigation, Manda, through his lawyer from Legal Aid, Jonas Matende, said he was very remorseful for causing the death of his daughter, who was his only child, a burden he will have to carry his entire life.

He said since his arrest on July 13, 2020, the convict has realised that prison is not a good place and vowed never to find himself on the wrong side of the law if he was given another chance.

Manda said he was undergoing counseling at church in prison for anger management.

Justice Mweemba adjourned the matter to December 14, 2020 for sentencing.