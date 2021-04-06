Court finds Kambwili with case to answer in “Imbwa shaku Chawama” case

THE LUSAKA Magistrates Court has compounded the troubles of Chishimba Kambwili by placing him on defense in a matter where he is charged with defamation of the Head of State for referring to President Edgar Lungu as a ‘dog’.

Chief resident magistrate Lameck Mwale said according to the evidence adduced by nine state witnesses, the prosecution has established a prima facie case against the former NDC president.

The matter comes up on April 20 for defense.

©Kalemba