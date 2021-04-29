BY Darius Choonya

The Lusaka Magistrate Court has acquitted nine UPND cadres who were charged with idle and disorderly conduct.

The nine were arrested on December 23th, 2020 during the appearance of their leader Hakainde Hichilema at the police headquarters for interrogations over the purchase of his Kalomo farm.

On the same day, two people namely state Prosecutor Nsama Nsama and UPND supporter Joseph Kaunda were killed allegedly by the police.

In delivering his ruling on case or no case to answer Magistrate Felix Kaoma says the prosecution has failed to prove its case beyond reasonable doubt against all the accused persons.

Particulars of offence in this matter were that on December 23, 2020, in Lusaka, jointly and whilst acting together the accused persons had allegedly conducted themselves in a manner likely to cause breach of peace at a public place namely, Independence Avenue.